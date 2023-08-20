Most-read stories of the week: Hot housing market, fatal shooting, life-saving cellphone feature
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Despite earning around $90,000 a year between her work as mayor, regional councillor and with the local electric utility, she says she can’t afford to buy a home in the municipality she leads.
“I do live at home with my parents,” Salonen says. “Living in this region is really not attainable for a young professional who has university debt and I know I'm certainly not alone in that.”
Located just outside Kitchener-Waterloo, Wilmot Township has a population of around 22,000. According to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors, the average home in Wilmot sold for $916,167 last month.
While it’s worth noting Salonen is just 28 years old, her situation is still unique among her political peers.
WIlmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen says she can't afford to buy a home in the municipality. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
Family members have identified Joshua Tarnue, 18, as the victim of a fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener Sunday night.
Police say officers responded to the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired outside a business.
When they arrived, police found an 18-year-old Kitchener man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
Joshua Tarnue, 18, has been identified by family members as the victim of a fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener on Sunday Aug. 13, 2023. (Submitted)
New cellphone feature credited with saving Ont. driver's life
Hannah Ralph is recovering in the ICU following a crash that sent her to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and her family is crediting a new feature on her cellphone for a quick emergency response.
The 21-year-old Hamilton, Ont. native was driving in a rural area near Flesherton, a small community between Owen Sound and Shelburne, when she was involved in a serious collision on Aug. 5.
Her family says they were alerted to the incident by the crash detection system on Ralph’s iPhone.
Fatal head-on crash on Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton under investigation
A section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton was closed for several hours on Wednesday after a fatal head-on crash.
It’s a scene people who live nearby say has become all too common.
The collision happened between Concession roads 11 and 12 around 8:20 a.m. near the community of Freelton.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a white car was travelling northbound when it veered into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a delivery van.
Police say the driver of a passenger vehicle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a delivery truck. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
Driver dead after collision near Elmira, another driver charged
Waterloo regional police say a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Woolwich Township just south of Elmira.
Emergency crews were called to a crash between a transport truck and pickup truck on Listowel Road at Floradale Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday.
Police say the transport truck was heading east and collided with the pickup truck that was stopped for traffic.
The driver of the pickup, a 46-year-old from Woolwich Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting some heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in northern Mexico as it heads for U.S. with life-threatening flooding, rain and damaging winds
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico late Sunday morning over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.'
How airlines cope with price surge during disasters
Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.
Wildfire on Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately, official says
Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.
'Summer of Coco' continues as Gauff triumphs in Cincinnati
Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-4 to win the biggest title of her young career at the Cincinnati Open on Sunday and extend her outstanding run of form on North American hard courts ahead of the U.S. Open.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
London
-
One deceased, two sent to hospital after collision: Middlesex OPP
One person has died and two others were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle collided at a Middlesex Centre intersection on Saturday night.
-
Western University to construct two new residence buildings
In an effort to provide more 'safe and affordable living options,' Western University recently announced plans to construct two new residence buildings capable of housing 1,000 students.
-
London, Ont. Ford Fest event cancelled
Citing MuslimFest that is also scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue.
Windsor
-
Overnight Felix Avenue fire intentionally set: WFRS
An overnight fire at a residence on Felix Avenue that caused an estimated $250,000 in damage was intentionally set, Windsor fire said on Sunday.
-
Fatal fire on Pillette Road caused $120k in damage
Damage has been estimated at $120,000 after a fire at an east Windsor apartment building claimed one life late last week.
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Barrie
-
Crash closes part of Highway 118 West in Bracebridge
A serious collision in Bracebridge has shut down a section of Highway 118 West.
-
Bridge work to close parts of HWY. 400 overnight in Barrie
Motorists will experience a detour during their commute on Saturday night as The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) plans to close the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 400.
-
Barrie residents honour soldiers from Dieppe Raid on 81st anniversary
Barrie residents are remembering their parents who served in WWII on the 81st anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.
Northern Ontario
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Vehicle on fire Saturday on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Saturday evening on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae, east of Greater Sudbury.
-
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Ottawa
-
Police appeal for security video footage as investigation continues into fatal Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are asking all residents and businesses in the rural southeast end of Ottawa to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity, as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
-
Ottawa hospital ER wait times exceed provincial average
The average wait time to see a doctor in all Ottawa hospital emergency departments exceeded the provincial average in June, with the Ottawa Hospital General Campus having one of the longest wait times in Ontario.
-
All eyes on the O-Train and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax: 5 stories to watch this week
The O-Train continues to roll with single-car service, Council returns after the summer break and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Toronto
-
Explosion sparks 5-alarm fire in west Toronto apartment building
The chief of Toronto Fire Services is expected to provide an update at 5:30 p.m. after an explosion in a west Toronto apartment building’s electrical room sparked a 5-alarm fire Sunday afternoon.
-
Man wanted for allegedly dropping softball-sized rocks on vehicles off Toronto bridge
Police are looking for a man reported to have dropped softball-sized rocks on vehicles' windshields off of a pedestrian bridge in Toronto two separate times this month.
-
Blue Jays win series in Cincinnati with 10-3 victory over Reds
The Toronto Blue Jays won their 3-game series in Cincinnati Sunday afternoon with a 10-3 victory over the Reds.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
Women's World Cup: Devoted fans in Montreal rise at the crack of dawn
A group of soccer fans gathered bright and early in southwest Montreal Sunday to watch England and Spain go head to head in the Women's World Cup. With kick-off at 6 a.m., the Burgundy Lion pub opened its doors way ahead of schedule, welcoming roughly 50 people to watch the game.
-
Convoy protest against Bill 96 rolls through West Island
For the second time this summer, a group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.
Atlantic
-
Chester Race Week sees most competitors in a decade
Mahone Bay had 125 boats spread out across the water to compete in a number of race courses for the annual Chester Race Week.
-
Relief in Nova Scotia as main road reopens to Peggy's Cove after disastrous floods
The manager of a sea kayaking operation in Nova Scotia says locals and tourist alike are relieved to have a road reopened to a key provincial tourist destination.
-
Saint John Police make arrest in shooting death
The Saint John police say they have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a murder investigation early Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested for Molotov cocktails
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.
-
Man inspired by Terry Fox finishes cross-Canada run in Port Coquitlam
For the past 160 days, Jackson Charron-Okerlund has been walking and running across the country to raise funds for cancer research.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
Calgary
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
The Big Top rises as Cirque du Soleil returns to Calgary with Kooza
The biggest of the big tops is back in Calgary.
-
Rain providing 'limited' relief as weather could worsen N.W.T. wildfires in the next week
Officials in the Northwest Territories say recent rainfall has provided some relief against wildfires in the area, however high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for next week could worsen the blaze.
Edmonton
-
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
-
Firefighters take stock of N.W.T. fires as cooler, wet weather expected to end
Firefighters trying to keep wildfires at bay from the city of Yellowknife were planning to take stock of the situation this morning after cooler, damp weather gave them a break Saturday.
-
Homicide section investigating death near Whyte Avenue
Edmonton police are calling a man's death near Whyte avenue early Saturday morning suspicious.
Vancouver
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
Man shot to death in Hope, B.C.
Homicide investigators were called to Hope, B.C. after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
-
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.