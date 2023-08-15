New cellphone feature credited with saving Ont. driver's life

While Hannah Ralph, pictured here before the crash, was seriously hurt in the collision, her family believe it could have been worse had it not been for a safety alert sent to emergency responders. (Submitted) While Hannah Ralph, pictured here before the crash, was seriously hurt in the collision, her family believe it could have been worse had it not been for a safety alert sent to emergency responders. (Submitted)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver