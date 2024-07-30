Mosquito pool in Waterloo tests positive for West Nile virus

Mosquitos in Waterloo region have tested positive for West Nile virus.

In a news release, the Region of Waterloo said the pool of positive mosquitoes was found in the city of Waterloo. This is the first positive pool of insects in the region this year, but there have been no human cases so far.

The region’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rabia Bana said although the pool was found in the city, it is an indicator that the virus is present in the region. “It is important for people to take precautions against mosquito bites when they are enjoying the outdoors, and to help control the mosquito population by removing standing water on their properties.”

Most people infected with West Nile virus will not experience any major symptoms. Symptoms typically begin to appear 3 to 15 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito and can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen glands and a skin rash. In rare cases, severe symptoms such as a high fever, stiff neck, nausea, drowsiness, muscle weakness and confusion may develop.

The region urges residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by using screens on windows, wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent with DEET or Icaridin and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, such as stagnant water.