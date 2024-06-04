Guelph Humane Society raises over $60,000 for walk-a-thon

KITCHENER
    The Guelph Humane Society asked for support to help the animals in their care, and the community delivered.

    People came together Sunday for the second annual Happy Trails Walk-a-thon, presented by Wellington Laboratories.

    The event raised $62,314, which the Humane Society says will go a long way in providing hope, care and compassion to vulnerable animals from Guelph and Wellington County.

    More than 240 people came out to the event, including 34 teams and 80 dogs.

    "The overwhelming support from our community for this event has been truly outstanding," said Lisa Veit, the executive director of the shelter. "Thank you to Wellington Laboratories, and all of our participants, sponsors, volunteers and everyone who contributed to making this walk a remarkable success. Together, we are making a positive impact on the welfare of animals in our community,” she added.

    The money raised at the event will support the Guelph Humane Society in the delivery of essential, and often critical, care needed each day for the animals.

    Donations to support the event can still be made on the GHS website.

