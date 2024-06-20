Region buys land for potential GO station and affordable housing

The Region of Waterloo has purchased a piece of land in Breslau that could host a potential GO station and affordable housing.

Regional Chair Karen Redman made the announcement on Thursday morning.

The 25 acre site is located along Fountain Street near the recently upgraded rail line.

The project is still in the early stages but the goal is to connect the Region of Waterloo International Airport with the rest of the region's transit system.

“The region is committed to a sustainable, intentional future. We are doing this though major community building projects that will encourage further development by private partners, organizations and community members,” Redman said.

The plan is to include new mixed-use development, like affordable housing, with long term goal of helping the region grow to one million people.