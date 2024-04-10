Rivalry returns: Kitchener Rangers and London Knights set to tangle in round two playoff matchup
The Kitchener Rangers and London Knights will meet for the third year in a row in the OHL playoffs.
Kitchener punched their ticket to the second round Tuesday night with a 4-3 Game 6 overtime victory over the Erie, eliminating the Otters and ending their first postseason appearance since 2017.
Luke Ellinas sealed the deal, scoring on a breakaway in overtime to clinch the series.
That would be the third overtime victory for the Rangers in round one.
Filip Mešár led the team in points after round one with nine, followed by Eduard Šalé with eight, and Carson Rehkopf with seven.
Round 2 vs. the London Knights
The two teams have a lot of history and they’ll get the chance to eliminate each other from the postseason for the third year in a row.
The match-up comes one year after London eliminated Kitchener in Game 5 in the second round of the playoffs.
A year prior to that, it was the Rangers who knocked out the Knights in a thrilling seven games in the first round.
London won four of the six regular season matchups with Kitchener this year.
The Knights are well rested and come into the second round after finishing a four game sweep of the Flint Firebirds last Thursday.
It all gets started at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens in London.
Kitchener games
Both teams will move back the Aud in Kitchener for Games 3 and 4:
- Game 3: Tuesday, April 16 at the Aud- 7 p.m.
- Game 4: Thursday, April 17 at the Aud - 7 p.m.
Tickets for the home games go on sale Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.
