

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A video of a Laurier Golden Hawks football practice has been seen more than a million times over the course of a few days.

The video shows Alex Morrison, a fan with developmental disabilities, participating in a practice with the university's team.

"My favourite part of drills is practicing," Morrison told CTV Kitchener on the day of the event.

Team members line both sides of a drill, where Alex is seen maneuvering with the football before deking out a defender.

When the defender falls to the ground, the crowd goes wild.

"More than a game!" the football program said in a tweet sharing the video.

The practice was part of an annual event with the Lighthouse program in Kitchener.

Lighthouse's adult day program supports individuals in the region with developmental disabilities.

Each year, the Laurier Golden Hawks bring in the program to take part in drills and practice.

Within days, the video had received over a million views on Twitter.

It had been shared be Twitter accounts such as the CLF, Bar Down, ESPN, Sportsnet and Bleacher Report.