More than $35,000 worth of drugs were seized from a home in Palmerston, police say.

Wellington County OPP say a search warrant was executed Wednesday at a home on Inkerman Street as part of a drug investigation.

A 31-year-old Palmerston man, a 26-year-old Palmerston woman and a 42-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested in connection with the investigation.

They all face charges including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say drugs found in the home included meth, oxycodone, morphine, ecstasy and marijuana, while officers also seized a stolen motorcycle, two prohibited weapons, cash and other items.