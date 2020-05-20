KITCHENER -- A private college for massage students has suddenly announced it is shutting down, affecting its campuses in Cambridge and Toronto.

The Canadian College of Massage and Hydrotherapy blames the closure on COVID-19.

Students say they received a letter, signed by the school’s president, on Wednesday.

It said, in part: “While we have had every intention of continuing to offer our massage therapy education at our Toronto and Cambridge campus locations, the result of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it untenable for our operations to continue. For this, we are truly sorry.”

The letter goes on to say: “We will be working with the Ministry of Colleges and Universities to ensure that every student who wishes to continue their massage therapy education will be place in an educational environment where they can continue their training.”

Despite that promise, it’s unclear what school the students will be able to transfer to as the Canadian College of Massage and Hydrotherapy is a privately-owned institution.

Students were shocked by the announcement, saying they were participating in classes just a day before receiving the news.

Faculty members, like Steve Richtaritsch, were also unprepared.

“It was like a giant family,” he says. “I didn’t believe it at first, so I emailed out director and she confirmed it. I was shocked. You know, it’s been 10 years working there. Good communication from our director, but I guess she got the mail just as we did. It’s a sad, sad day.”

Students have been told they will be able collect their personal belongings from the Cambridge campus on May 28.

The college also has three other locations across the country but it’s not yet known if those campuses are impacted.

CTV News reached out to college officials Wednesday but they have not yet responded to our request for comment.