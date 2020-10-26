KITCHENER -- A store in Guelph had more than $4,000 in electronics stolen from it earlier this month.

The Guelph Police Service said in a news release that the theft happened on the afternoon of Oct. 10 at a store near the intersection of Stone Road West and Edinburgh Road South.

Seven sets of Apple AirPods were taken, along with three GoPro cameras, Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones and Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones.

The total value of the stolen merchandise is about $4,202.91, police said in the release.

On Monday, police released photos of someone they wanted to speak to in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact police.