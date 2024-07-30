More than 30 animals seized from Waterloo cattery: tribunal

The Animal Care Review Board has determined a number of animals were in a state of distress when they were seized from a Waterloo property.

According to a decision published earlier this month, a woman was operating a cattery at a home in Waterloo.

The decision states she was the owner of 39 cats and one dog named ‘Spud.’

Animal Welfare Services (AWS) visited the property on December 15, 2023 and served a Notice of Removal to the woman. Officials said a number of the cats and the dog were underweight, had matted coats, were living in unsanitary conditions and required medical care.

Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Dam provided care to many of the animals, testifying that most of the cats she examined were underweight and had severe matting of their coats.

The smell from one cat in particular, a 2-year-old breeding feline known as Smokey, was said to be ‘intolerable.’ Dam said Smokey’s hind end was severely matted to the extent surgical intervention was required and “there was a fecal accumulation around the size of a baseball attached to her, which was obstructing her anus and creating a painful infected wound.”

Dr. Dam also said the dog, Spud, has serious urine scalding around the groin area from wearing a diaper.

A second veterinarian, Dr. Nicola Jackson, said the animals she examined all had varying degrees of matted hair, overgrown nails and gingivitis. Some of the animals were also exhibiting signs of respiratory disease. Jackson said respiratory disease is generally caused by viral or bacterial infections. Jackson raised concerns about the woman’s ability to operate a cattery at her home “as it would not allow for proper care of the animals in terms of cleanliness and ventilation.”

The veterinarians said some of the animals would require medical care for the rest of their lives, including specialized diets, such as gastro food, for ongoing gastrointestinal issues.

AWS inspectors went back to the Waterloo property on February 21, 2024 and found the home was “clean, free of urine and feces, and there was food available that was not expired, unlike previous visits.”

The animals were returned to the owner five days later after she received orders to provide better care.

AWS went back to the property again on March 25, 2024 for a re-inspection. The inspector said the conditions at the home had returned to how they were before the animals had been returned. The inspector testified “that the litterboxes were soiled with urine and feces, there was inadequate food and water (including no gastro food as required), and it was clear that there was a lack of overall care for the animals.”

The owner of the cattery attempted to appeal a number of orders. However the tribunal decision upheld all orders with one exception requiring the owner to maintain daily written care logs regarding the cats. The decision stated it would not be possible for the woman to comply with the order as she is the sole caretaker for approximately 40 animals at the property.