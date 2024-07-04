More than 180 charges issued during Canada Day traffic blitz in Brant County

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had a busy Canada Day week after issuing more than 180 charges to drivers.

Officers focused on dangerous driving behaviour between June 21 and July 1 as part of a safety initiative.

Drivers got a stark reminder to slow down, with 133 speeding tickets issued. Two people were also charged with stunt driving.

Police said the other charges involved a range of infractions including seatbelt violations and insurance related offences.