Over 900 COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths in Waterloo Region

There are now 932 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, 479 resolved cases, 102 deaths, and 10 outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes as of Sunday.

Forest Heights continues to be the hardest hit home in the area. They are reporting 156 cases in residents, 55 in staff, and 39 people who have passed away.

Trinity Village has the next highest numbers with 44 cases in residents, 43 in staff, and 14 deaths.

By the numbers (as of May 10):

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 325 confirmed cases, 30 deaths, 152 resolved

Brant County: 102 confirmed cases, 3 deaths, 85 resolved

Huron Perth: 49 confirmed cases, 5 deaths, 39 resolved

Haldimand Norfolk: 199 confirmed cases, 30 deaths, 75 resolved

Four new charges laid in Waterloo Region last week over not heeding COVID-19 restrictions

Four new charges have been laid in Waterloo Region over people not adhering to provincial COVID-19 restrictions. The new charges were given in each of the tri-cities. Officials say they were given in the following settings:

A nail salon in Kitchener

A private residence in Waterloo that had more than five people gathered

Two instances in a public space in Cambridge where too many people were gathered in one place

Six other charges have been laid to date, bringing the total number to 10.

Small-town Ontario grocer lives in trailer, works 16 hours a day to keep community fed

A small-town grocery store owner has been putting in long days and sleeping in a trailer after two people close to him were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Mike Carter owns the Independent Food Town in Milverton, Ont., the town's only grocery store. At the end of March, he lost a close friend to the coronavirus. Then in April, Carter's wife, who works at Stratford General Hospital, also tested positive.

Since then, Carter has been spending almost his entire day at his grocery store. He has been working 16- to 18-hour days to try to keep a safe and healthy environment for his staff and customers.

Kitchener, Ont., startup hits $1B valuation to become Canada's latest 'unicorn'

Kitchener, Ont.-based ApplyBoard says it has become the country's third "unicorn," a title achieved when a privately-held startup reaches a value of $1 billion.

The company says that the there are two others in Canada. Tech market intelligence platform CI Insights lists two companies on its website: Nuvei, a Montreal-based payments processor, and Coveo, a Quebec artificial intelligence startup.

ApplyBoard, a platform that helps students apply to top schools around the world, celebrated its fifth anniversary on May 5, which makes it the Canadian company that achieved this milestone in the shortest amount of time.

Toyota reveals safety changes ahead of reopening

Production officially restarted at Toyota’s Cambridge plant on Wednesday, and before reopening its doors, the company gave a preview of its new safety measures. No vehicles have been produced at the facility since mid-March.

Most employees will be required to re-enter their work space from a different door into a larger lobby within the visiting centre and be asked to fill out a health survey.

The company will provide masks and sanitizer, and they’ll also be taking the temperature of employees using thermal cameras similar to those used in hospitals.