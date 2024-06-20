Happy ending for dog found in outhouse holding tank in Guelph, Ont.

An abandoned dog has a new home after it was found starving and covered in human waste at a conservation area in Guelph, Ont.

The Chihuahua, now known as Cleo, was found in an in-ground outhouse holding tank at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area just north of the city last month.

Cleo the Chihuahua and the Guelph Lake washroom where she was found abandoned. (Source: Guelph Humane Society and Shelby Knox/CTV Kitchener)

The Guelph Humane Society said the dog was suffering from severe physical and emotional trauma after her ordeal, but has made remarkable strides towards recovery.

Washroom at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area where Cleo the Chihuahua was found. (Shelby Knox/CTV Kitchener)

Cleo’s foster parent was trained as a veterinary technician and works as an animal care attendant at the shelter.

In a news release Thursday, Guelph Humane Society announced that Cleo’s foster parent decided to make her a permanent addition to the family.

"After considering Cleo's unique needs, we believe that being adopted by her foster family with whom she has started to build trust, feel secure and thrive, is the best path forward in her journey," Lisa Veit, the shelter’s executive director, said in the release. “After undergoing such a horrific ordeal, we are hopeful that the community will share our excitement for Cleo and understand our decision to not post her for adoption as we typically would for animals in care.”

Veit added the organization is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and donations for Cleo's recovery.