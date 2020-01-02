GUELPH -- A Guelph woman who went missing on Wednesday is now back home with her family thanks to Project Lifesaver.

Jan Reid, 66, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's four years ago and recently started wandering.

Her husband, Keith, says he never wanted to use Project Lifesaver but says he's thankful the program works.

"This is the first time we actually had to use the unit to go and find her," Keith said.

Reid was reported missing at 9:55 p.m. and at 10:23 p.m. officers had located her.

She was found without a coat, hat or gloves but was not injured.

Project Lifesaver is a bracelet that transmits radio signals, helping officers locate those who may be more vulnerable.

"A lot of people who are registered with the program are people who are suffering from Alzheimer's or really any sort of mental illness where they might wander off by themselves and might not be able to properly take care of themselves," says Guelph Police Const. Kyle Grant.

Since Guelph Police started the program in 2011, they say there have been 21 searches, all of which ended successfully.

They also add that 95 per cent of searches have taken 30 minutes or less.