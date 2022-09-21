Missing teen found
Waterloo regional police say a 13-year-old previously reported missing has been located safe.
Pot sector wants packaging changes, financial relief from Cannabis Act review
Canada's cannabis industry is hoping a newly launched review of the legislation that paved the way for the recreational use and sale of pot will help the sector stave off more financial difficulties.
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued for Atlantic Canada as Fiona inches closer
Environment Canada has issued tropical storm and hurricane watches across the Atlantic region in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
Russia drafts anti-war protesters into military amid nationwide demonstrations: monitoring group
More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday for participating in nationwide anti-war protests -- with some directly conscripted into the military, according to a monitoring group, after leader Vladimir Putin announced a 'partial mobilization' of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.
Son charged with murder after parents found dead in Toronto apartment
Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of his parents, who were found deceased inside an Toronto apartment on Wednesday.
Can I give my sick kids expired Tylenol? Doctors say try this first
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
COVID-19: Patients still faced increased risk of blood clot in the veins nearly a year after infection, study finds
The risk of developing a blood clot remained elevated almost a year after a COVID-19 infection, according to a new U.K. study that looked at the health records of 48 million unvaccinated adults from 2020.
Why a NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid
In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away.
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Constitution stops Charles becoming a 'green' King
For decades, Charles has been one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices, blasting the ills of pollution. Now that he's monarch, he is bound to be more careful with his words and must stay out of politics and government policy in accordance with the traditions of the constitutional monarchy.
95 birds in Owen Sound, Ont. park ordered euthanized
Ninety five birds in Owen Sound’s Harrison Park have had to be euthanized. On Sept 16, city staff notified the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) about health concerns of the bird and waterfowl population in the park’s sanctuary.
Power restored after east London collision
Power has been restored in a small area of east London after a collision on Wednesday night. Police say an elderly woman was driving south on Highbury Avenue when the vehicle left the road, sheared off a hydro pole and came to rest against the side of a restaurant.
Tow truck turns pink for breast cancer
A Tillsonburg Ont. area business has come up with a unique new way to spread breast cancer awareness — it’s a heavy-duty flatbed tow truck.
Local candidate broke election rule in 2022 provincial election: Elections Ontario
CTV News has learned Elections Ontario has concluded their investigation into a complaint filed by the NDP against a Liberal candidate in the riding of Chatham-Kent-Leamington.
Motorcycle crash closes Tecumseh and Drouillard roads
Windsor police another intersection is closed Thursday after a motorcycle and vehicle collided.
Changes to border requirements possible for Detroit Free Press Marathon runners
Organizers of the Detroit Free Press Marathon say potential changes to the COVID-19 related border requirements may impact runners participating in the international race.
OPP plans for hefty police enforcement with another car rally expected in Wasaga Beach
The sound of screeching tires and the smell of burning rubber is expected to invade Wasaga Beach this weekend with the return of another unauthorized car rally.
Transport truck driver charged with impaired in Springwater Township
Police charged a transport truck driver hauling a full load through Springwater Township with being intoxicated.
Barrie restaurant fire causes heavy damage to building
An early morning fire damaged an east-end restaurant in Barrie Thursday.
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
Quebec man accused of driving more than 195 km/h on Highway 17
A 33-year-old Quebec man has been charged after allegedly exceeding 195 km/hr on Highway 17 east of Sault Ste. Marie, police say.
Canada's largest Canadian Tire store opens in Ottawa
As Canadian Tire celebrates its 100th birthday this month, the company opened a 135,000 sq. ft. store in the former Sears store at Carlingwood Shopping Centre on Carling Avenue.
McKenney promises Ottawa will be net-zero city by 2050
Mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney would bring Ottawa to net-zero emissions by 2050 through a plan for “bold climate action,” they said Thursday.
Sutcliffe pledges $100M for Ottawa roads, pathways
Mark Sutcliffe is pledging to devote an additional $100 million over four years to repair and clear snow from Ottawa’s roads and multi-use pathways.
Police looking for new information after Ontario woman dies in skydiving crash
Police are renewing its appeal for information following the death of a Toronto-area woman who died in a skydiving crash in Innisfil, Ont. last month.
'I am shocked': Former Mayor Dave Barrow has died aged 75
Dave Barrow, a former Richmond Hill mayor and councillor who dedicated more than 35 years of his life to public service, has died.
Police identify 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Scarborough
Police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.
Deportation date set for Mamadou Konate, COVID-19 CHSLD janitor: supporters
Mamadou Konaté, a CHSLD janitor from Ivory Coast who has fought deportation from Canada for months, will have to leave the country by the end of September.
Allegations surface of Inuk youth put in solitary confinement, told not to speak language
The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations are calling on Quebec to investigate after they say an Inuk youth was placed in solitary confinement at a youth detention facility.
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for second straight day
Quebec's Ministry of Health reports that nine more people are receiving care for COVID-19, and 20 new deaths have been added to the total.
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4, forecast to approach as major hurricane
Fiona is forecast to approach Atlantic Canada as a hurricane Saturday morning, transitioning into a powerful post-tropical storm.
N.S. reports 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, active hospitalizations stabilize
Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers released by the province Thursday.
Royal Canadian Mint unveils keepsake to honour residential school survivors and victims
The Royal Canadian Mint, in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, unveiled a new keepsake on Thursday that represents the truth behind the residential school experience.
Three people charged in connection with fatal shooting of Winnipeg man
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three people in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Parc La Salle neighbourhood in July.
New Manitoba lieutenant governor to be sworn in next month
Manitoba’s next lieutenant governor will be sworn in at a special ceremony next month.
'One of the most egregious offenders': Calgary senior again facing child exploitation charges
Bernard Hyde, 76, is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.
'So heartbreaking': Calgary senior warns of romance scam after losing nearly $800K
A senior from Ontario was swindled out of nearly $800K in a romance scam and has had to move to Calgary to live with her son.
Alberta government faces $3.5B lawsuit from Australian coal company
An Australian coal company has filed a lawsuit over damages it says it sustained when coal mining was halted by the Alberta government.
Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension
Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday.
West Edmonton homes evacuated due to gas leak
Several homes were evacuated after a gas leak on Thursday morning.
Here's how high Metro Vancouver gas prices are predicted to get before the weekend
Gas prices are rising in Metro Vancouver and drivers may see another hike at local pumps before the weekend.
New tools, same mission: CTV News Vancouver journalists reflect on station's 25th anniversary
On CTV News Vancouver's 25th anniversary, news director Ethan Faber reflects on the station's early history – and how radically different news gathering looks in 2022.
$2M in funding pledged to create B.C. standards, improve care for those who may be suicidal
B.C.'s government is committing millions of dollars to improve mental-health care in the province.