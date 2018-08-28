

CTV Kitchener





A 73-year-old woman went missing in Cambridge Tuesday morning.

Sabine Scherer was last seen in the area of Queenston Road and Waterloo Street around 9 a.m.

Her husband called police after she went for a walk in the heat.

She had an existing medical condition that, combined with the heat, was cause for concern.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., Scherer was reported found.

A family friend had located her near Riverside Park.

She was reportedly okay, with no medical issues.