Missing senior woman found in Cambridge
Sabine Scherer, 73, was last seen in the area of Queenston Road and Waterloo Street in Cambridge.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 28, 2018 2:03PM EDT
A 73-year-old woman went missing in Cambridge Tuesday morning.
Sabine Scherer was last seen in the area of Queenston Road and Waterloo Street around 9 a.m.
Her husband called police after she went for a walk in the heat.
She had an existing medical condition that, combined with the heat, was cause for concern.
At approximately 1:50 p.m., Scherer was reported found.
A family friend had located her near Riverside Park.
She was reportedly okay, with no medical issues.