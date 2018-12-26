

CTV Kitchener





UPDATE (Dec. 27, 2018): OPP say Lindsay Brown has been found.

OPP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Port Dover woman.

Lindsay Brown was reported missing on Boxing Day.

She was last seen December 24 at 7:30 p.m. on Donjon Boulevard.

The 34-year-old is described as white, 5’9, 135 lbs., and with long brown hair (which may be worn up).

She was last seen wearing a khaki winter coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police say Brown is known to frequent the Ohsweken area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).