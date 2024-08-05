Missing girl located after Amber Alert issued
Waterloo Regional Police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been located.
An Amber Alert went out just after 7 p.m. Monday as police were looking for a girl who was last seen in Kitchener.
In a social media post at 7:54 p.m. police said the girl had been located safely.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Festivalgoer's body found in Montreal's Olympic Basin
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
Missing girl located after Amber Alert issued
Waterloo Regional Police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been located.
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Missouri lawsuit to block Trump's sentencing and gag order in New York hush money case
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort by Missouri’s Republican attorney general to lift a gag order and delay the sentencing of former U.S. President Donald Trump following his conviction in the New York hush money case.
Families of 190 corpses left rotting in funeral home owed US$950M: judge
The Colorado funeral home owners who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent grieving families fake ashes were ordered by a judge to pay US$950 million to the victims' relatives in a civil case, the attorney announced Monday.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Gatineau Olympiques to honour former goalie who died in crash
The Gatineau Olympiques have set a date to pay tribute to a former goalie who died in a collision in Ottawa this month.
911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injures U.S. personnel, officials tell AP
Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq, U.S. defence officials said Monday, in what has been a recent uptick in strikes on American forces by Iranian-backed militias.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.