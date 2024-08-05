KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing girl located after Amber Alert issued

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been located.

    An Amber Alert went out just after 7 p.m. Monday as police were looking for a girl who was last seen in Kitchener.

    In a social media post at 7:54 p.m. police said the girl had been located safely.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News