KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing 8-year-old found in Kitchener

    Waterloo regional police say a missing eight-year-old girl has been found.

    She was last seen in the area of Lorne Avenue and Mausser Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday.

    In a post on social media, police said the girl was located just before 11 a.m.

