KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing 72-year-old Tillsonburg woman found dead

    Lola in an undated photo shared by OPP. Lola in an undated photo shared by OPP.

    A Tillsonburg senior who has been missing for over one month has been found dead.

    In a video posted to social media on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said 72-year-old Lola Watson, who was last seen Nov. 8, was found near Plank Line and Airport Road in South-West Oxford Township, north of Tillsonburg.

    OPP say they received a report of a body near the area on Friday.

    Police say they are not treating Watson’s death as suspicious.

    In the video posted by OPP, Sanchuk extends his condolences to friends and family members of Watson.

    This comes after weeks of extensive searching following her disappearance. It included officers out on foot, canine units, ATVs, drones and helicopters.

    Tillsonburg and area residents were asked to check their security cameras as well as outbuildings, sheds, vehicles and cabins for any signs of the 72-year-old woman.

    On Nov. 23, OPP announced their Criminal Investigation Branch would be overseeing the case.

    A cause of death has not been released.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars

    Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

    Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

    A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimetres) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News