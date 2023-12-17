Missing 72-year-old Tillsonburg woman found dead

A Tillsonburg senior who has been missing for over one month has been found dead.

In a video posted to social media on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said 72-year-old Lola Watson, who was last seen Nov. 8, was found near Plank Line and Airport Road in South-West Oxford Township, north of Tillsonburg.

OPP say they received a report of a body near the area on Friday.

Police say they are not treating Watson’s death as suspicious.

In the video posted by OPP, Sanchuk extends his condolences to friends and family members of Watson.

This comes after weeks of extensive searching following her disappearance. It included officers out on foot, canine units, ATVs, drones and helicopters.

Tillsonburg and area residents were asked to check their security cameras as well as outbuildings, sheds, vehicles and cabins for any signs of the 72-year-old woman.

On Nov. 23, OPP announced their Criminal Investigation Branch would be overseeing the case.

A cause of death has not been released.