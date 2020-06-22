Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Minor injuries after plane crash in Puslinch Township, police say
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 12:06PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 22, 2020 2:28PM EDT
GUELPH -- A plane has crashed in Puslinch Township, according to a tweet from the Guelph fire department.
Provincial police and local fire officials both responded to the call.
According to OPP, a single propeller plane crashed into a field in the area of Flamborough-Puslinch townline.
Police are reporting minor injuries and say at least one person will likely need to be taken to hospital.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
RELATED IMAGES