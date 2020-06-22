GUELPH -- A plane has crashed in Puslinch Township, according to a tweet from the Guelph fire department.

Provincial police and local fire officials both responded to the call.

According to OPP, a single propeller plane crashed into a field in the area of Flamborough-Puslinch townline.

Police are reporting minor injuries and say at least one person will likely need to be taken to hospital.

Plane Crash - FLAMBOROUGH-PUSLINCH TOWNLINE, PUSLINCH TWP — Guelph Fire Calls (@GuelphFireCalls) June 22, 2020

Mutual Aid - FLAMBOROUGH-PUSLINCH TOWNLINE, PUSLINCH TWP — Guelph Fire Calls (@GuelphFireCalls) June 22, 2020

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.