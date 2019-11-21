Featured
Michael P. Clive's Grey Cup recipes
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 1:08PM EST
HERBED FOCACCIA
Serves:4
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ doughball, appox. 350g
- 1½ tablespoon chopped rosemary
- 1½ teaspoon chopped thyme
- 2 teaspoon coarse salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
Pour oil in cast iron and place dough ball in pan. Cover the pan with plastic wrap ensuring the plastic wrap is touching the dough to avoid drying out. Let dough rest for at least 2 hours.
After resting the dough, set up grill for a slight variation of indirect cooking. Turn on the side burners to medium high, and the middle burner to low. Pre-heat grill to reach 400-450°.
Unwrap dough and sprinkle coarse salt. Using finger tips, press into dough to gently push dough towards the edge of the pan.
Once grill is preheated, place pan in the middle and close lid. Grill for 15 minutes.
Open lid and rotate pan 180 degrees to promote even grilling, close lid and grill for another 5 minutes.
For the last 5 minutes, open lid and add all the fresh herbs and let focaccia grill for another 5-8 minutes. You can grill it for another few minutes if you would like a really crusty bottom.
Slice, like a pizza and serve immediately
TEXAS WHITE CHILI
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 ½ pounds ground turkey
- 2 bottles, - white or light beer
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup canned green chile peppers, chopped
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- ¼ tsp ground cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp ground white pepper
- 4 cups White Kidney Beans, or canned beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
INSTRUCTIONS:
In a large pot over medium heat, combine the onion, garlic and ground turkey and sauté for 8-10 minutes, or until turkey is browned. Add the chile peppers, bay leaf, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper and white pepper and sauté for an additional 5 minutes.
Add two bottles of your preferred beer, ½ the beans and chicken broth to the pot. Take the remaining beans and puree them in a blender or food processor. Add this to the pot along with the cheese. Stir well and simmer for 40 minutes.
Add the cheese and let melt for an additional 10 minutes.
Serve with jalapeno cornbread and spicy coleslaw!
STEAK AND ALE CHILI
Serves: 6-8
INGREDIENTS:
Rub
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- Kosher salt
- Ground black pepper
- 1-pound skirt steak, about ¾ inch thick, trimmed of excess fat, cut into foot-long pieces
- Vegetable oil
Chili
- ½ cups finely chopped yellow onion
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons pure chile powder
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 cans (16 ounces each) chili beans, such as pinto beans, with liquid
- 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 1 bottle (12 ounces) stout beer
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 cups finely grated cheddar cheese (8 ounces)
INSTRUCTIONS:
Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350° to 450°F).
In a small bowl combine the cumin,1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Lightly brush the steaks on both sides with oil and season evenly with the rub. Allow the steaks to stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before grilling.
Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the steaks over direct medium heat, with the lid closed as much as possible, until cooked to medium-rare doneness, 4 to 6 minutes, turning once. Remove from the grill and let rest for 3 to 5 minutes. Cut the steaks into ½-inch pieces.
Put a large saucepan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is tender, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the chili powder and oregano and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the remaining chili ingredients and increase the heat to bring the chili to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the steak, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes. Uncover the pan and continue to simmer until the chili thickens to the consistency you like, 40 to 50 minutes, stirring to the bottom of the pan occasionally. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm topped with grated cheese.