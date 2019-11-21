INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoon olive oil

½ doughball, appox. 350g

1½ tablespoon chopped rosemary

1½ teaspoon chopped thyme

2 teaspoon coarse salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pour oil in cast iron and place dough ball in pan. Cover the pan with plastic wrap ensuring the plastic wrap is touching the dough to avoid drying out. Let dough rest for at least 2 hours.

After resting the dough, set up grill for a slight variation of indirect cooking. Turn on the side burners to medium high, and the middle burner to low. Pre-heat grill to reach 400-450°.

Unwrap dough and sprinkle coarse salt. Using finger tips, press into dough to gently push dough towards the edge of the pan.

Once grill is preheated, place pan in the middle and close lid. Grill for 15 minutes.

Open lid and rotate pan 180 degrees to promote even grilling, close lid and grill for another 5 minutes.

For the last 5 minutes, open lid and add all the fresh herbs and let focaccia grill for another 5-8 minutes. You can grill it for another few minutes if you would like a really crusty bottom.

Slice, like a pizza and serve immediately



TEXAS WHITE CHILI

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ pounds ground turkey

2 bottles, - white or light beer

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup canned green chile peppers, chopped

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon dried oregano

¼ tsp ground cayenne pepper

1 tsp ground white pepper

4 cups White Kidney Beans, or canned beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large pot over medium heat, combine the onion, garlic and ground turkey and sauté for 8-10 minutes, or until turkey is browned. Add the chile peppers, bay leaf, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper and white pepper and sauté for an additional 5 minutes.

Add two bottles of your preferred beer, ½ the beans and chicken broth to the pot. Take the remaining beans and puree them in a blender or food processor. Add this to the pot along with the cheese. Stir well and simmer for 40 minutes.

Add the cheese and let melt for an additional 10 minutes.

Serve with jalapeno cornbread and spicy coleslaw!

STEAK AND ALE CHILI

Serves: 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

Rub

2 teaspoons ground cumin

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

1-pound skirt steak, about ¾ inch thick, trimmed of excess fat, cut into foot-long pieces

Vegetable oil

Chili