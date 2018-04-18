

CTV Kitchener





The MCC New to You Thrift Shop in Milverton will be closing its doors at the end of June.

The Mennonite Central Committee opened the store in 1989. MCC operates seven thrift shops in Ontario and 90 others around North America.

Last year, the Canadian stores contributed more than $20 million to MCC. The Milverton store has provided the organization with more than $700,000 in its 29 years of existence.

An MCC Ontario press release said the decision to close the store was made following “an in-depth review,” but did not provide further details.

In February, the organization announced the closure of nine Ten Thousand Villages secondhand stores across Canada, including locations in Stratford and St. Jacobs. MCC said the affected locations had not been profitable in recent years as consumer habits changed.