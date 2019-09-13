Featured
Meet your 2019 federal election candidates
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 2:13PM EDT
Conservative Party of Canada candidates
Harold Albrecht – Kitchener—Conestoga
Incumbent; former dental surgeon, pastor
Caucuses: Auto, energy, rural, pro-life, chemical, bio, post-secondary education
Alan Keeso – Kitchener South—Hespeler
Canadian Armed Forces infantry reservist, former hockey player
Community, sustainability and economy; small business and job creation
Stephen Woodworth – Kitchener Centre
Former legal career, former Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee
Longest-serving Member of the Environment Committee
Jerry Zhang – Waterloo
Engineer, entrepreneur
Wants to give back to his community
Sunny Attwal – Cambridge
Small business owner, worked in energy, transportation and manufacturing
Value for tax dollars, safety in communities
Ashish Sachan – Guelph
Veterinarian, chief science officer for a technology company
Betterment of community, leadership
Liberal Party of Canada candidates
Bardish Chagger – Waterloo
Incumbent; worked in non-profit
Local economy, strengthening middle class, work for families
Lloyd Longfield – Guelph
Incumbent; machine automation, former business owner
Supporting families, strengthening middle class
Bryan May – Cambridge
Incumbent; former senior management in non-profits, education organizations
Affordable housing, seniors, growing middle class
Tim Louis – Kitchener—Conestoga
Business owner, professional musician
Job creation, growing middle class, helping the working class
Raj Saini – Kitchener Centre
Incumbent; former pharmacist, owner of Greenbrook Pharmacy
Jobs, starting a business, raising a family, healthcare
Marwan Tabbara – Kitchener South—Hespeler
Incumbent; Graduate from the University of Guelph,
Local jobs and opportunities, education, skills training, trades
New Democratic Party candidates
Riani De Wet – Kitchener—Conestoga
Instructor
Fair economy, affordable housing, public transit, climate
Scott Hamilton – Cambridge
Scholar, teacher, researcher; board of Cambridge food bank
Defending the environment, prescription drug coverage for all, affordable housing
Aisha Jahangir – Guelph
Registered nurse
Universal pharmacare, increased hospital beds, opioid crisis
Andrew Moraga – Kitchener Centre
Ecologist, environmental researcher
Climate change
Wasai Rahimi – Kitchener South—Hespeler
Director of disaster response organization
Universal pharmacare, affordable housing, climate action, green jobs
Lori Campbell – Waterloo
Director of Indigenous Student Services
Reconciliation, climate change, green jobs, universal pharmacare, affordable housing
Green Party of Canada candidates
Steven Dyck – Guelph
President of solar company
Green economy jobs, electoral reform
Stephanie Goertz – Kitchener—Conestoga
Entrepreneur
Climate, green jobs, education, healthcare, inequality
Mike Morrice – Kitchener Centre
Founder, Green Economy Canada, entrepreneur
Jobs, climate
David Weber – Kitchener South—Hespeler
Former police service member
Vote reform, green jobs, healthcare
Kirsten Wright – Waterloo
Engineer, designer
Climate, environment, vote reform
People's Party of Canada candidates
David Millard Haskell – Cambridge
Scholar
Individual freedom, reducing poverty, avoiding state-owned enterprises
Mark Paralovos – Guelph
Web developer
Immigration, freedom of speech, economy
Patrick Bernier – Kitchener Centre
Political candidate
Encouraging self-determination, lowering grocery bills
Koltyn Wallar – Kitchener—Conestoga
Student
Personal responsibility, freedom
Joseph Todd – Kitchener South—Hespeler
Political candidate
Veterans, ending multiculturalism and open borders, oil industry
Erika Traub – Waterloo
Volunteer
Helping vulnerable people, economy
