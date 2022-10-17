Meet the Kitchener Ward 5 candidates
Here are the people in the race to represent Ward 5 on Kitchener city council.
CTV News Kitchener reached out to all of the candidates to get a better idea of who they are, why they are running and what they think is the biggest issue in the community.
All candidates were sent the same three questions.
Ajmer S. Mandur
Ajmer S. Mandur has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.
Jon Massimi
Jon Massimi. (Submitted)
Who are you?
Throughout my career as a Minister, Manager at United Way, Community Centre Supervisor, Community Development Associate with Nurture Development, and Professor, I have worked with individuals and organizations in the creation of connected and powerful communities. I completed my doctorate in 2017, and have lectured and provided workshops across Canada.
Why are you running?
I have worked at the community and municipal level for over 20 years. I have assisted neighbourhoods develop action plans to address social isolation, road and community safety issues, employment, recreation, and food security. With a history of proven community advocacy, I’d be honoured to serve as a City Councillor in helping to make Ward 5 and the City of Kitchener as a whole, a strong, connected, healthy community.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?
1) Social recovery: Getting people connected through the development and support of associations, investment in arts and culture, and recreation.
2) Well-being: In addition to fostering social connection, and perspectives on housing, I will work with the Region and Chamber to attract and retain family doctors in the City.
3) Safety: Through proven community development principles work toward safer streets and a safer community as a whole.
Farah Jabeen Muhammad
Farah Jabeen Muhammad has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.
Naveed Najmuddin
Naveed Najmuddin has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.
Ayo Owodunni
Ayo Owodunni. (Submitted)
Who are you?
Ayo is a husband, father, immigrant, and community advocate. After six years of living in Kitchener with his wife and two children, Ayo’s love for Kitchener and service to his community has been taken to the next level. Ayo has one goal in mind- taking Ward 5 to a new level of community progress.
Why are you running?
I have spent the last 6 years living in Kitchener with my wife and two children. It didn’t take long for me to fall in love with Kitchener – its beauty, people, and resources. I’ve found ways to give back by getting involved with amazing organizations like Adventure for Change, Leadership Waterloo Region, and my local church. I am more aware than ever that our city is evolving rapidly, and the leadership needs to evolve to tackle urgent issues like road safety, cost of living, belonging, housing affordability, and climate change. I want to ensure that the issues Ward 5 residents care about the most are top-of-mind in municipal decision-making. Kitchener has truly become home and served us well. The natural response is for me to give back through service.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?
Having spent time knocking on doors in our neighborhoods, several issues have risen to the top including:
- Safety on our roads by implementing traffic-calming measures especially in residential neighborhoods and school zones.
- Keeping taxes low while ensuring our infrastructure can meet the current and future demands. This includes working towards a more climate-friendly, inclusive city.
- Housing affordability for all residents, from the young family looking for their first starter home to hundreds of homeless persons trying hard to access stable accommodation.
If elected, my first priority will be to ensure a fiscally responsible 2023 budget. This will set us on a path to supporting infrastructure and housing programs that are sustainable long-term. I will champion school zone safety and traffic-calming initiatives in high-risk areas we have identified. I will continue to engage with Council to drive forward the issues that matter the most to Ward 5.
