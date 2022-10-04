Meet the Kitchener Ward 2 candidates

Derrick Rabethge

Who are you?

My name is Derrick Rabethge and I have lived in Ward 2 my entire life - 31 years to be exact. I work in the Film and Television Industry in Toronto as an Actor and Stuntman. I graduated from the University of Waterloo with honors in 2014 With a Degree in Drama and speech communication as well as a minor in History.

Why are you running?

I am running because I want to be more involved with and make sure that my communities' best interests are being put at the forefront. From talking to people and seeing the direction things have been going it seems to me and many others that there is a lack of listening and accountability from the city. I look to change that problem. I feel that I excel at critical problem solving, listening, and communicating. An elected representative's job is simply to be a go between of the people whose Ward you represent and the city, other councilors, Regional Council, School Board and any other inter-governmental group. I am goal oriented and want to get things done!

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

I think that this is an easily identified problem and if you asked anyone the simple answer is Housing; however, the more complex answer is inflated cost of living, an out-of-control housing market, insane amounts of rent, and insufficient supply of housing. All of these things also exacerbate homelessness, which is always a problem to some degree, but with the number of encampments in both Victoria Park and Victoria Street things are way out of hand and worse than they have ever been. Building and finding solutions for more affordable and low-income housing to try and get many of these people off the streets as well as families and young people stuck in their parent's basements/living arrangements needs to be a main focus of the city in the next few years. Constructing a facility that’s half decent to help people who are homeless transition and deal with their Mental or Addiction issues as well as helping some people who are just down on their luck. On Oct. 24 make sure you go out and vote and make your voice heard!

Dave Schnider

Who are you?

Dave Schnider, 2 Term Ward 2 Councillor. Lifelong Kitchener resident and current resident of Ward 2. Former radio host, current PA voice for the Kitchener Rangers. Conestoga College Alumnus of Distinction and Broadcast Hall of Fame member. Happily married to Naide, father to 3 adult children. Positive and optimistic.

Why are you running?

I love my city and the ward I serve. I appreciate everything Kitchener provided as I grew up here and want to give back. I enjoy looking after issues Ward 2 residents bring to me. I want to be part of keeping Kitchener a great city to live, work and play in. That means a good and varied supply of housing options, a variety of job opportunities, strong economic development, a thriving arts and culture scene, great parks and trails and a city where everyone belongs. I want the youth of today to be able to grow up and stay here with great job opportunities, a variety of housing options and lots to do and enjoy.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

Affordable Housing. As a municipality, Kitchener cannot build or run affordable or supportive housing units, but we can and have played a role in creating them. We need options all along the housing continuum. I served on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to find ways Kitchener could work together with other levels of government to create opportunities. One of the outcomes was providing free land for the YWCA Supportive Housing Complex on Block Line Road. We also waived fees, expedited reviews and secured a loan for the oneROOF Supportive Housing project on Sheldon Ave. Council and I voted to create a 2 million dollar reserve to help future projects including the House Of Friendship’s on Charles St. Kitchener provided land, water and hydro for A Better Tent City. I'll support new measures that increase supply of affordable and supportive housing. Our Housing For All Strategy which I’m on the Advisory Committee for will further this work. Addressing homelessness is part of this and the current positive cooperation between Kitchener and the Regional, Provincial and Federal Governments will continue to help. The ultimate goal is permanent housing and it will take time, continued cooperation between governments and funding to achieve.

Asher Shahzad

Who are you?

I am the candidate running that has over 20 years of experience of providing service to community in different roles, therefore understand the working and know the efficiencies that we need. Also I am the candidate that has leadership and community work experience with local organizations for last 20 years.

Why are you running?

• Moving Kitchener Forward

• Protect our Neighbours

• Affordable Housing

• Improved Public and active transit

• Social Justice, rejection of racism and control of gentrification

• Respect for diversity, recognition and Intercultural connections and Integration.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

Kitchener Ward 2 is a rapidly growing community. With people of all ages calling this great neighborhood home, I strive to ensure your voice is heard around the council table. Your issues are what matters to me. We are at a very crucial stage as a City. We have paid quite debts since 2012 till 2020, still under debts and looks like 2022-23 it will climb more again. 2020 alone, we paid quite in debt payments. City should focus on in addressing housing and homelessness. Money that we can use to better serve our community. We need to be very strategic in our decision making and fund the projects that really make sense and we need now. We are overspending on many projects that we can hold off but not spending on the projects that are way overdue in our wards. Kitchener Ward 2 road repair projects are overdue for a while and we need them to fund these projects as soon as possible. We need to start treating tax payer’s hard earned dollars as our own and not use taxpayer’s as a blank cheque. I am fully committed to serve you as a councilor. By the way with my background, experience and knowledge. I will be your strong voice at the City hall. I will ensure that we bring accountability, transparency, and much needed common sense at City Hall. We need to ensure that we find innovating ways to better serve our community and build Kitchener for our next generation.