

Heather Trim, CTV Kitchener





Quick and easy to make yet loaded with flavour and nutrition. This tasty combination of quinoa, asparagus, lettuce and chicken is ideal for a busy weeknight dinner.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Roasting Time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

3/4 cup (175 mL) quinoa

2/3 cup (150 mL) vegetable oil

3 tbsp (45 mL) balsamic vinegar

1 tsp (5 mL) dried oregano leaves

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1 clove garlic, minced

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed

500 g boneless skinless Ontario Chicken Breasts

4 cups (1L) Ontario Greenhouse Lettuce

2 cups (500 mL) Ontario Greenhouse Cherry Tomatoes, halved

1 cup (500 mL) sliced Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber

1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Ontario Feta Cheese

In medium saucepan, combine quinoa and 1-1/2 cup (375 mL) water; bring to boil. Reduce to simmer, cover and cook until tender about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, let stand for 5 minutes then fluff with fork.

Meanwhile, in small bowl whisk together 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the oil, vinegar, oregano, salt and garlic until combined. Set aside.

In large bowl, toss asparagus with 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil. Transfer to large rimmed baking sheet. Roast in 425°F (220°C) oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender.

In large nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken, cook for 8 minutes, turning once until golden brown and juices run clear. Transfer chicken to cutting board and slice.

Divide quinoa, asparagus, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers among bowls. Top with cheese; drizzle with dressing.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 39 grams

FAT: 42 grams

CARBOHYDRATE 35 grams

CALORIES: 670

FIBRE: 6 grams

SODIUM: 490 mg