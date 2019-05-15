Featured
Mediterranean Quinoa and Chicken Bowl recipe
Heather Trim, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 11:35AM EDT
Quick and easy to make yet loaded with flavour and nutrition. This tasty combination of quinoa, asparagus, lettuce and chicken is ideal for a busy weeknight dinner.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Roasting Time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
3/4 cup (175 mL) quinoa
2/3 cup (150 mL) vegetable oil
3 tbsp (45 mL) balsamic vinegar
1 tsp (5 mL) dried oregano leaves
1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt
1 clove garlic, minced
1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed
500 g boneless skinless Ontario Chicken Breasts
4 cups (1L) Ontario Greenhouse Lettuce
2 cups (500 mL) Ontario Greenhouse Cherry Tomatoes, halved
1 cup (500 mL) sliced Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber
1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Ontario Feta Cheese
In medium saucepan, combine quinoa and 1-1/2 cup (375 mL) water; bring to boil. Reduce to simmer, cover and cook until tender about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, let stand for 5 minutes then fluff with fork.
Meanwhile, in small bowl whisk together 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the oil, vinegar, oregano, salt and garlic until combined. Set aside.
In large bowl, toss asparagus with 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil. Transfer to large rimmed baking sheet. Roast in 425°F (220°C) oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender.
In large nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken, cook for 8 minutes, turning once until golden brown and juices run clear. Transfer chicken to cutting board and slice.
Divide quinoa, asparagus, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers among bowls. Top with cheese; drizzle with dressing.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 39 grams
FAT: 42 grams
CARBOHYDRATE 35 grams
CALORIES: 670
FIBRE: 6 grams
SODIUM: 490 mg