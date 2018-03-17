Featured
Medical issue blamed as car ends up in trees
A vehicle left Townline Road in Cambridge and hit several trees after its driver suffered a medical emergency.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 1:23PM EDT
A single-vehicle crash in Cambridge’s east end occurred after the driver suffered a medical emergency, police say.
The car had been driving on Townline Road near Saginaw Parkway when it left the road and entered a wooded area around 5 p.m. Friday.
The car suffered significant front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Police say the driver was not seriously injured.