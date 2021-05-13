KITCHENER -- An overnight fire in Preston was likely caused by a mechanical issues, officials said Thursday morning.

The fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Crews were called to the parking lot of a factory near the intersection of Duke Street and Chestnut Street around midnight.

A witness told CTV Kitchener he was driving by and noticed the fire, adding he could feel the heat from the flames when he was standing on the road.

Fire officials said someone was working on a vehicle when it caught fire and spread to others nearby.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators believe the damage will be around $200,000.