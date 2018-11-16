

CTV Kitchener





Police are calling the increase in stunt driving charges laid on Highway 6 this year ‘alarming.’

Since the start of January, police say they have charged 130 drivers for stunt driving on the stretch of highway on the Bruce Peninsula.

According to a statement, officers charged just 43 drivers with the same offence in all of 2017, an increase of over 300 per cent with six weeks left of 2018.

Driving 50 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit is considered stunt driving under Ontario law.

Two data collection devices were employed in municipalities along the Bruce Peninsula over the course of four weekends to capture northbound traffic information.

Over those weekends, 354 stunt driving speeds were recorded, police said.

“A significant amount of work was done over the summer but clearly there is more work to do,” said interim Staff Sgt. Paul Richardson in a statement.

While there were no fatalities on Highway 6 in 2018, police said that drivers’ behaviours needed to change.