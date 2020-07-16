KITCHENER -- Much of the province will move into Stage 3 in the province's recovery plan on Friday, meaning places like gyms, fitness studios, movie theatres and indoor dining areas can reopen.

Now that Waterloo Region has a mandatory face covering bylaw in effect, there may be questions regarding mask guidelines in these settings.

In some, you'll need to wear a mask in specific areas, while others will be exempt.

At a gym or fitness centre, for example, you should wear a mask when you enter the building, in the change room and when heading to workout areas.

When it comes to actually exercising, though, you don't have to wear a mask.

In indoor dining areas at restaurants, you need to wear a mask when you go in and while you're sitting at your table, but you can take it off while you're eating or drinking.

"The intent of the bylaw is to ensure that at any point in time when somebody may be in closer proximity to you that you will have your mask on," explains Kris Fletcher with the Region of Waterloo.

"So I would envisage you'd have a waiter who has a mask who would deliver a drink to your table, you could take off your mask while you're drinking that particular drink."

The Region of Waterloo frequently asked questions page explains that those who are dining on a patio still need to wear their masks when they go inside to use the bathroom.

There are exceptions to who needs to wear a mask, including those who have a medical reason not to.

Someone who is exempt from a mask does not need to show proof, but businesses are able to refuse service to people who are not wearing them based on their own policies.

Face coverings are an extra tool to help slow the spread COVID-19 now that more people will be in places where physical distancing can be harder to maintain.

For the safest experience, masks should be worn and people should do their best to stay six feet away from each other.

Ideally, a mask will fit snugly without gaps over the nose, mouth and chin, and won't impair your vision.

Here are a couple of tips on how to properly wear a mask:

Don't wear a mask made out of plastic

A bandana or scarf can also serve as a face covering

Avoid readjusting the mask while it's on your face

Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before and after putting on and taking off your mask

Wash your mask after every use

Ensure your mask is clean and dry before you put it back on

For more tips on proper mask wearing, you can visit the Region of Waterloo's face covering page.

If you still have questions, the region says you can call their Service First Call Centre at 519-575-4400.

There have been 1,349 positive cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region to date.

Of those, 48 that have been identified are still considered active. More than 80 per cent of cases have recovered, while 118 people have died.

With reporting from Kirsta Simpson