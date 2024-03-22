March Madness: Fewer grains of sand on earth than odds of picking the perfect bracket, says Waterloo statistician
Just one day into this year’s March Madness tournament, a handful of upsets are breaking hearts and busting brackets.
Thursday saw several top-seeded teams knocked out, as Kentucky, South Carolina and BYU were each handed first-round exits.
“It definitely just eliminated a lot of people’s brackets,” said Isaac White, a fan in Waterloo.
Sports network ESPN collected 22.6 million brackets by tip-off Thursday. Coming into Friday, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) reported only .00038 per cent of brackets submitted to it remain perfect.
“It’s outstanding to me,” White said. “I find it very unreal that it’s so hard to pick a perfect bracket.”
Why is March Madness so hard to predict?
The NCAA claims there is a 1 in 9.2 quintillion chance of predicting a flawless bracket just by randomly guessing on each game.
“It’s been estimated there around are about… 7.5 quintillion grains of sand on the planet. So 1 in 9.2? That’s more than there are grains of sand,” says Michael Wallace, an associate professor of biostatistics at the University of Waterloo.
Wallace says rough estimates suggest you would be more likely to win Ontario’s Lotto Max jackpot, die from a shark attack and be struck by lightning simultaneously than perfectly predict all 63 games of the NCAA tournament.
"About one in four games are upsets and if one in four games are upsets and you're trying to predict a 63-game tournament, even the best math in the world isn't going to get you there," Wallace explains.
Has anyone had a perfect March Madness bracket?
No, but just a few years ago, a neuropsychologist from Columbus, Ohio got close. In 2019, Gregg Nigl posted in the longest verified streak in history. Nigl correctly predicted the first 49 games of that year’s tournament, until Purdue’s overtime win over Tennessee busted his bracket in game 50.
No one has ever predicted a perfect bracket that’s been verified by the NCAA, and it’s a trend that’s not likely to change in our lifetime.
Although even with near impossible odds, most fans would agree, you can never say never.
Correction
This story previously ran with the headline “March Madness: More grains of sand on earth than odds of picking the perfect bracket, says Waterloo statistician.” There are, in fact, more possible brackets than estimated grains of sand on earth. The headline has been corrected.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 people arrested for multiple firearm charges in Dartmouth, N.S.
Three people are facing several firearm charges after the Canada Border Services Agency found a portion of a firearm in a package shipped from China to Dartmouth, N.S.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Opinion Haven't filed your taxes in a while? Here's where to start
Have you fallen behind on filing your tax returns? Whether you're behind one year or several, financial columnist Christopher Liew has some tips for those stressed out about where to start.
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up US$175M
A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former President Donald Trump's more than US$454 million civil fraud judgment -- if he puts up $175 million within 10 days.
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Israel cancels Washington visit after U.S. allows UN Gaza ceasefire resolution to pass
Tensions between the U.S. and Israel were exposed on Monday when Washington stood aside and allowed the UN Security Council to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Liberal MPs call on finance minister to fund disability benefit in upcoming budget
Dozens of Liberal members of Parliament are calling on the finance minister to set aside money for the Canada Disability Benefit in next month's federal budget.
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.