Man wanted for Waterloo break-ins has been arrested

    Cenzin Gaudin, who was wanted in connection to a series of residential break-ins around Waterloo’s university district, has been arrested.

    In a media release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said officers with the Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft team located the 33-year-old in the area of Weber Street North and Northfield Drive West on Wednesday.

    Police added that at the time of Gaudin’s arrest they seized a stolen vehicle, break-in tools, pepper spray and stolen property, including identity documents and licence plates.

    BREAK-INS IN WATERLOO

    Gaudin was identified as a suspect on Oct. 20.

    At that time, police said he was wanted in nine separate incidents.

    One of them happened on Sept. 15. Police said someone entered a home on Westcourt Place through a back window while the resident was asleep. Property, including credit cards, were stolen and later used at several stores.

    Police said the eight other break-ins happened on Lester Street near the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.

    Residents were warned to lock their windows and doors, including garage doors, even when they were at home.

    CHARGES

    Gaudin is facing multiple charges including:

    • Break and enter and commit theft (seven counts)
    • Use stolen credit card
    • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (six counts)
    • Possession of identity documents 
    • Possession of break-in tools
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Theft under $5,000 (four counts)

