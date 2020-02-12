KITCHENER -- Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for the man they believe shot a seven-year-old boy.

The shooting happened on Jan. 23 just before 8 p.m. at a home on Gordon Street. That's when someone fired shots into the house from the rear yard, hitting the boy in the process.

That child has since been released from hospital but "faces a long road to recovery," officials say.

After the shots were fired, police say that the suspect fled to a vehicle waiting on Gordon, which then sped off.

The vehicle has since been identified, but the gun used is still outstanding.

Police say that Jayden Pitter, 20, is wanted on several charges, including:

Discharge Firearm with Intent;

Aggravated Assault;

Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm;

Careless Use of a Firearm; and

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

Police say that Pitter is considered dangerous.

They're asking the public not to approach him and instead call 911 if he's seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Daryl Reid with the Hamilton Police Service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.