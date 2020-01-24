KITCHENER -- Police are searching for suspects after a seven-year-old boy was shot in Hamilton. A neighbour tells CTV that the boy asked him if he was going to die.

The neighbour said that he was on his computer when he heard two big bangs.

"I heard a woman screaming, so I went up, went through the front door and found her son lying on the floor with two bullet wounds," said the neighbor in an interview with CTV News.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Thursday at a home on Gordon Street in the east-end of the city.

The boy is now in stable condition after being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The neighbour added that the child had injuries in his hand and stomach, and was in pain at the time.

"He turned around and looked at me and said, 'am I going to die?' That broke my heart," he added.

Police say that the shooter pulled the trigger from the backyard and then ran to a vehicle that was waiting on Gordon Street.

"At the time of the shooting there was three adults inside and two children," explained Det. Sgt. Jim Callender of Hamilton Police Service. "The child that was struck was on the main floor."

Although police believe that the shooting was targeted, they do not believe the bullets were intended for the boy.

"This was a seven-year-old, innocent child," said Callender. "The people that do know something to take that step forward, to tell the police what they know. Help us move forward, help us solve the investigation."

Investigators say they have persons of interest, but are not providing any descriptions at this time.

They say that the shooter got into a light-coloured, foor-door sedan.