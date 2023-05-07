Man walks for 24 hours non-stop for K-W charities

What started out as a warm sunny walk on Saturday, ended in a cold rainy slog 24 hours later.

“It was a challenge,” said Chris Costa at the finish line of his 100 km walk around 12 p.m. Sunday.

Costa began his journey at noon on Saturday, walking an 11-km loop starting in Kitchener’s Victoria Park to raise money for three local charities.

Money gathered will support Camino Wellbeing and Mental Health, Women’s Crisis Services and the Grand River Hospital.

“About 40 per cent of our annual budget comes from fundraising,” said Jennifer Hutton, CEO of Women’s Crisis Services Waterloo Region. “Chris himself has said that he wants to show action more than just words and his passion and dedication to helping the community just shines.”

Costa rests for a minute before getting into a vehicle to head home after the 100 km walk. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

Temperatures dipped to six degrees Celsius overnight and Costa noticed the rain start to fall by 10 a.m. Sunday.

“[There was] no changing shoes or socks because it was so late in the game that trying to unbandage my feet or even expose them to getting out of my shoes was too much a risk. I don’t think it mattered at that point. It was already as difficult as it was going to get,” he said.

In the end, Costa completed the 11 kilometre route between Victoria Park and Waterloo Park nine times, walking a total of 100 km.

“It’s not an easy thing, he’s in some rough shape right now,” said event sponsor Andrew Aguanno with Runners’ Choice Waterloo. “It’s definitely a testament to how dedicated he is.”

“Were part of a community, we live in a community, we should be involved in it,” Costa said. “I think that involving yourself in this way and gathering people to participate in it only helps to let people know that there’s people willing to do the work.”

Costa’s group “Change in Motion” is still accepting donations on the Grand River Hospital website.

He hopes to raise $30,000 for the local charities. In the meantime, he only had one thing in mind on Sunday.

“Sleep,” he said with a laugh. “I haven’t slept in a very long time.”