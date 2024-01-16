KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man unknowingly buys car with $28,000 lien against it

    A Volkswagen (VW) vehicle logo is pictured on a car at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A Volkswagen (VW) vehicle logo is pictured on a car at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    A Guelph man has been arrested for fraud after he allegedly sold another man a car that was the subject of a nearly $28,000 lien.

    According to Guelph police, the seller advertised the 2016 Volkswagen Passat on an online marketplace, then met a buyer in a parking lot to complete the sale.

    The Cambridge man who purchased the car paid $1,000 cash and $8,000 via etransfer.

    When the buyer tried to register the car two weeks later, he was told it was the subject of an active lien from a financing company and a bailiff would be assigned to repossess the vehicle, police said.

    The buyer tried to contact the seller, who blocked him on all social media and did not reply to messages.

    On Monday, the seller turned himself in to police. The 29-year-old has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Our universities are the light of the world. Stop selling them short

    Immigration Minister Marc Miller was candid in assessing the current situation for foreign students in Canada, calling it "out of control" and "disconcerting," writes Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. But the former NDP leader adds Miller must now prescribe the right cure for our ailing universities without killing the patient.

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News