Man unknowingly buys car with $28,000 lien against it

A Guelph man has been arrested for fraud after he allegedly sold another man a car that was the subject of a nearly $28,000 lien.

According to Guelph police, the seller advertised the 2016 Volkswagen Passat on an online marketplace, then met a buyer in a parking lot to complete the sale.

The Cambridge man who purchased the car paid $1,000 cash and $8,000 via etransfer.

When the buyer tried to register the car two weeks later, he was told it was the subject of an active lien from a financing company and a bailiff would be assigned to repossess the vehicle, police said.

The buyer tried to contact the seller, who blocked him on all social media and did not reply to messages.

On Monday, the seller turned himself in to police. The 29-year-old has been charged with fraud over $5,000.