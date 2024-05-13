Man tries to lure young boys into his car: Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating after they say man tried to lure two young boys into his car on Friday morning.

The boys, aged 12 and 11, were waiting for their school bus near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive at around 7:20 a.m.

“A car stopped and the driver spoke to them in Amharic before switching to English. He told them their bus had been delayed and he was supposed to drive them to school,” said a news release from police.

Police said the older boy yelled at the man before the man took off. The bus arrived shortly after that.

The suspect was described as a black male, medium build, approximately 5’7” to 5’10” with fuzzy black hair, brown eyes and a slight accent. He was wearing a black leather jacket, grey shirt and black pants. He was driving a black two-door Honda Civic with dark tinted windows, black rims and rust on the passenger-side front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.