KITCHENER -- A man has been taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police tweeted that they were on scene of the Sportsworld Drive incident just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.



According to officials, an unknown man was asking for money in the area just before 10 a.m. when he approached another man, was refused money, and stabbed him.

The victim has airlifed to a Hamilton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot. Police say they have been unable to find him after canvassing the area.

He is described as a white man, around 5'5, 30 years old, a thin build, and was wearing a black hoodie with dark pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police.