KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Waterloo

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A man has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Waterloo.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Erb Street West and King Street North area around 1 a.m. Friday.

    Officers said they found a 26-year-old man wounded when they arrived and he was taken to a local hospital.

    Investigator believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News