Man suffers critical injuries after head-on crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 12:45PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 12:51PM EST
An elderly man has been transported to hospital with critical injuries after a head-on collision between two vehicles around 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning.
It happened near Mount Forest on Concession 6 North.
Police say the man might need to be transferred to a trauma center.
He was a passenger in a van which collided with a white SUV carrying a mother and two young children who police say are under five years old.
The mother and children have non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the children were safely secured in car seats which played a major factor in keeping them safe.
A man also suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating and say it is too early to know if wet roads were a factor.
The road is closed and is not expected to reopen until the mid-afternoon on Monday.
With reporting from Natalie Van Rooy