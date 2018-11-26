

CTV Kitchener





An elderly man has been transported to hospital with critical injuries after a head-on collision between two vehicles around 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

It happened near Mount Forest on Concession 6 North.

Police say the man might need to be transferred to a trauma center.

He was a passenger in a van which collided with a white SUV carrying a mother and two young children who police say are under five years old.

The mother and children have non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the children were safely secured in car seats which played a major factor in keeping them safe.

A man also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and say it is too early to know if wet roads were a factor.

The road is closed and is not expected to reopen until the mid-afternoon on Monday.

With reporting from Natalie Van Rooy