

CTV Kitchener





A 65-year-old man was struck by lightning Saturday in St. Williams, west of Turkey Point.

OPP say the man was working in a field around 6 p.m. when he was hit.

He was taken to hospital by Norfolk County EMS and then later airlifted by Ornge to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

Police also issued a warning for anyone caught outdoors during a lightning storm. You should seek immediate cover, but not under a tree or any non-grounded structure such as a covered picnic shelter, carport, tent, baseball dugout, shed or greenhouses.

Environment Canada says says every year six and ten people are killed and another 150 to 160 people are injured by lightning strikes.