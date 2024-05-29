KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man stabbed near Kitchener encampment

    Ambulance
    Share

    A 52-year-old was assaulted and stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Tuesday night.

    First responders were called to Victoria Street North and Weber Street West, near the city’s biggest encampment, around 9:05 p.m.

    Police said the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    They believe the stabbing was a targeted incident.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News