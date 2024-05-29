Man stabbed near Kitchener encampment
A 52-year-old was assaulted and stabbed in downtown Kitchener on Tuesday night.
First responders were called to Victoria Street North and Weber Street West, near the city’s biggest encampment, around 9:05 p.m.
Police said the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They believe the stabbing was a targeted incident.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre says Canadians 'fleeing' to Nicaragua, Liberals say it shows he 'doesn't have a clue'
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
Trudeau must more publicly support ICC decisions amid Israel-Hamas war: ex-ministers
A group of prominent former politicians and current academics is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to change his tone on the possibility of arrest warrants for senior Israeli leaders.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
Police clear intersection of pro-Palestinian protesters on UBC campus
Police have moved on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, with video on social media showing lines of officers advancing on demonstrators rallying at a main intersection.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
'Scandals and secrets': On board the world's most exclusive private residential ship
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
New Orleans mystery: Human skull padlocked to a dumbbell is pulled out of water by a fisherman
New Orleans mystery: Human skull padlocked to a dumbbell is pulled out of water by a fisherman
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Downtown collision sends 2 people to hospital
A collision in London’s downtown core has sent two people to hospital and shut down a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.
-
Vehicle plows through cannabis shop storefront Wednesday afternoon
No serious injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a cannabis shop in the city’s east end Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Bad blood there': Saginaw gets added to list of London Knights rivals
When you live at the top of the mountain, you build up a number of rivalries over the years. Teams that would consider London a main foe include Windsor, Sarnia and Kitchener — but now, you can add the Saginaw Spirit to the mix.
Windsor
-
Windsor police and hospitals expand support for people with mental health and substance use challenges
Windsor police are partnering with healthcare providers to expand support for those experiencing substance use and mental health challenges as part of a downtown initiative.
-
Tornado confirmed in Essex County: NTP
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.
-
Windsor ranks 22nd safest Canadian city to live
Windsor is ranked the 22nd safest Canadian city to live, according to a study conducted by Ontario Preszler Injury Lawyers.
Barrie
-
Temperatures to drop near freezing, frost advisory in effect for Simcoe County
Environment Canada issued a frost advisory on Wednesday afternoon, stating that patchy frost is possible in the evening as temperatures drop to near freezing.
-
Senior trapped in upside down vehicle after collision leads to car rollover
A senior was stranded in his upside down vehicle after his car rolled over a boulder and flipped onto the driver's side.
-
3-vehicle crash, 1 motorcyclist struck, traffic halted into early morning
A multi-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck, motorcyclist, and a passenger car halted traffic in Barrie on Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Vicious dog attacks in northern Ont. leave two with serious wounds
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
-
Electric battery facility to be built in Sudbury, creating hundreds of jobs
Wyloo Metals has a deal with Greater Sudbury for land to build a battery materials processing facility in the city.
-
Province funds clinic to ease looming health care crisis in Sault Ste. Marie
Patients at Sault Ste. Marie’s Group Health Centre who were to be de-rostered this week will soon be able to access a new nurse practitioner-led clinic.
Ottawa
-
Military trade show draws major protest to Ottawa amid Israel-Hamas war
Protesters blocked traffic outside a major military industry trade show in Ottawa Wednesday morning before moving on to Parliament Hill to condemn the ongoing violence in Gaza and Canada's arms trade with Israel.
-
uOttawa Heart Institute celebrating 40 years of its first heart transplant
The University of Ottawa Heart Institute celebrated Wednesday the 40th anniversary of the first life-saving heart transplant.
-
Premier Ford rules out summer or fall 2024 provincial election
Premier Doug Ford is refuting the idea of calling an election this summer or fall, but won't rule out an early election before the June 2026 date.
Toronto
-
'Decades of neglect': MPP calls out Ontario education minister over flooding at west-end Toronto school
Toronto MPP Bhutila Karpoche used her umbrella to shield herself from heavy rain Monday morning when she walked over to a high school in her riding to speak with Grade 10 students. The last thing she expected was to need to use it inside.
-
Road reductions, bike lanes may be coming to stretch of Avenue Road
A busy stretch of a Toronto roadway that’s seen three cyclists killed in the last decade could soon have its lanes reduced and bike lanes installed.
-
Hot in Toronto music festival postponed after headliner Lil Wayne drops out
A major Toronto hip-hop music festival has been postponed after organizers say one of its headliners cancelled his appearance.
Montreal
-
Man shot in broad daylight near two NDG daycares
A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood near two daycares on Wednesday.
-
Quebec court overturns judgment against theatres who allowed smoking on stage
A Quebec judge ruled Wednesday that smoking during a stage performance is a valid form of artistic expression, overturning a lower court's decision and clearing three theatres that had been fined for allowing the practice.
-
Montreal's power grid is deteriorating, raising new concerns about reliability
Montreal residents are once again concerned about the reliability of the city's power grid after new revelations on its deteriorating infrastructure.
Atlantic
-
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
-
'Bigger and better and stronger than ever': Covered Bridge Chips president sets sights for late 2025 rebuild after fire
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Winnipeg
-
‘Now is the time to protect Winnipeg’s rivers’: Local group proposes new national urban park in city
A group of Winnipeg residents has proposed the creation of a new national urban park in the city.
-
Winnipeg homeowner must tear down, modify some garages built without permits
A Winnipeg homeowner will have to tear down or modify some of the garages on his property that exceed size limits.
-
City roads to close to make way for 2024 Pride Parade
The city is set to close a number of roadways in anticipation of an influx of rainbow hues, floats and marchers set to descend on downtown Winnipeg for to celebrate the 2024 Pride Parade.
Calgary
-
Charges laid after teen girl critically injured in Calgary hit-and-run
Calgary police have laid charges in a hit-and-run in Pineridge that left a teenage girl with life-threatening injuries.
-
Porter Airlines launches new route between Calgary and Montreal
Porter Airlines announced a new route Wednesday between Calgary and Montreal.
-
Mounties warn public about rising property crime in Calgary area
Alberta RCMP are warning the public to take steps to protect their personal property after members in several communities in the Calgary area have seen more incidents of break-and-enters and thefts from vehicles.
Edmonton
-
Problem property shut down in Spruce Grove after more than 100 calls to RCMP
After years of complaints to police, a Spruce Grove home has been shut down by Alberta Sheriffs.
-
Second woman accuses former Sherwood Park principal of sexual assault
An Alberta school principal who was previously charged with sexual assault has been arrested again after another woman reported that he had sexually assaulted her.
-
Edmonton Oilers set to make lineup changes for Game 4 of Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up. Down 2-1 in the NHL's Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there would be lineup changes for tonight's Game 4.
Vancouver
-
Police clear intersection of pro-Palestinian protesters on UBC campus
Police have moved on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, with video on social media showing lines of officers advancing on demonstrators rallying at a main intersection.
-
Sparks, smoke on SkyTrain track after mechanical issue
Commuters at an East Vancouver SkyTrain station were in for a surprise Wednesday morning, as the track began to spark and smoke.
-
Deferred maintenance leading to safety issues at B.C. schools: union
Staff shortages and a lack of funding are leading to thousands of backlogged work orders for schools across the province, which a union says is leading to safety issues.