KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a stabbing near the Kingsdale Community Centre in Kitchener early Wednesday morning.

Police were called at 2:40 a.m. to reports of an assault near the centre located on Wilson Avenue.

Officers entered a home nearby and found a man with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance in serious but non-life threatening condition.

According to police, the man was approached by an unknown man near the community centre, where an argument turned into a physical fight.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled the area.

He is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build, clean-shaven face, and shaggy hair.

The man was last seen wearing a dark ball cap, a black light-weight jacket with a dark hoodie underneath, dark jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.