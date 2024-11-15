Three suspected drug-related deaths within 3 days in Waterloo Region
A community drug alert is in effect after the Overdose Monitoring Alert and Response System (OMARS) noticed a distressing trend in Waterloo Region.
The organization is extending the warning initially issued on Nov. 6 after three suspected overdoses or drug poisoning deaths were reported between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14.
It also came after 35 suspected overdoses and drug poisonings were noted between Oct. 31 and Nov. 11.
OMARS said deep yellow, pale yellow, orange and green fentanyl are considered substances of concern.
Meanwhile, the Kitchener Consumption Treatment Site Drug Checking Program detected medetomidine/dexmedetomidine, fentanyl analogues, Xylazine and Oxazepam in recent samples.
Experts said opioids taken in combination with medetomidine/dexmedetomidine can increase the risk of an overdose.
OMARS also said community members raised concerns with the local supply of meth, saying unexpected reactions had been reported.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources
David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.
Is Canada Post delivering mail today? What to know about the strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Canada Revenue Agency eliminating nearly 600 term positions by end of 2024
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift's Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Interest in moving to Canada soars amid fears about Donald Trump: immigration lawyer
Fears about the next Donald Trump administration have led to more interest in moving to Canada, including from high-profile individuals, according to an immigration lawyer.
Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs
The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
'No excuse for this': Winnipeg apartment building without mail for a year
Going to the mailbox to check for letters and packages is a daily ritual for many of us, but not for people living at a Manitoba Housing complex in Winnipeg. They're cut off from their mail.
Tracking respiratory viruses in Canada: RSV, influenza, COVID-19
As the country heads into the worst time of year for respiratory infections, the Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report tracks how prevalent certain viruses are each week and how the trends are changing week to week.
