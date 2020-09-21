KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Uptown Waterloo over the weekend.

Police say that around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday they received a report that a man was hurt after an altercation happened earlier that morning.

Officers responded to a residence near Fairway Road North in Kitchener and found a 24-year-old Kitchener man who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.