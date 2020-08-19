KITCHENER -- A man is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly stabbing another person multiple times.

Guelph police say they responded to a business near Gordon Street and Harvard Road on Tuesday at around 10:35 p.m.

In a news release, officials say there was an altercation between two men when one of them, 52, was stabbed multiple times.

"The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries," the release reads in part.

Police say they found the person responsible near the scene and placed him under arrest.

The accused, a 34-year-old Guelph man who police did not name, was charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.