Police have charged a man who had been seen watching children at a Kitchener park.

They say children saw the man at Rittenhouse Park sometime in May.

He did not speak to the children but the incident was reported to the parents who did not contact police.

On May 31 the man was seen near one of the children’s homes, watching them play.

The parents then called police to investigate.

The man, who has not been named, has been charged with criminal harassment.

Police say the incident is an important reminder about the importance of talking to your children about safety.