

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Waterloo Regional Police have rescued a 56-year-old man from a storm water retention pond in Cambridge.

Officers responded to the area of Dundas Street South around 3 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a person in distress.

The man was located and determined to be trapped in the pond. Officers used a rope to rescue him from the water.

He was taken to hospital and treated with non-life-threatening injuries.