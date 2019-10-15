Featured
Man rescued from storm water retention pond by police
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 10:23AM EDT
KITCHENER - Waterloo Regional Police have rescued a 56-year-old man from a storm water retention pond in Cambridge.
Officers responded to the area of Dundas Street South around 3 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a person in distress.
The man was located and determined to be trapped in the pond. Officers used a rope to rescue him from the water.
He was taken to hospital and treated with non-life-threatening injuries.